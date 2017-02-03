AAA, Budweiser offering 'Tow to Go' program during Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl can lead to some super poor decisions by drivers.

That's why AAA and Budweiser are offering the Tow to Go Program from Friday, Feb. 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

The program offers a confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles. The tow truck will take drivers and their cars to their home free of charge. Drivers aren't required to have AAA membership to use the program.

Tow to Go will be offered in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska and Iowa.

Over 10,000 people were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To take advantage of the program, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

