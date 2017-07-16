A joint fundraiser was held to honor Clay County teacher and 8-year-old boy

A community in Orange Park came together Sunday morning to help two families that suffered tragic losses.

The fundraiser event was for Jodi Nesi a Clay County teacher who died in a boating accident last week and 8-year-old Angel Rios who died in a car accident near Argyle Forest Boulevard and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway on Monday.

The event was organized by Rocky Javad, the owner of NYC Meatball and Pizzeria, along with Oakleaf High School Baseball coach Robert Carver.

Carver said the death of Nesi hit close to home because she was his daughter’s speech teacher.

“Really close to home my wife is a teacher in Clay County we have been involved in the community. Mrs. Nesi has been a teacher special and speech teacher for our daughter Rachel, so it really touches us,” said Carver.

Javad the father of three boys all under the age of four said he can’t imagine what the family of Rios must be going through.

More than 200 people attended the fundraiser held at NYC Meatball and Pizzeria in Oakleaf Plantation in Orange Park.

“This is what it’s about; coming together as a community supporting everyone,” said Carver.

Their goal to raise more than $6,000 which will be divided and donated to the Nesi and Rios families.

Since the accident that killed Rios, the Florida Department of Transportation has assessed the area near Argyle Forest Boulevard and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and decided to change the traffic signal to include a protected left turn using a red and green area to try and prevent another tragedy from happening.

Meanwhile, Jody Nesi leaves behind a husband and three teenaged children.

You can donate to the Rios family here.

Fundraiser underway for the families teacher Jodi Nesi killed in a boat accident and 8 y/o Angel Rios killed in a car crash. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QDyZ7DYXK0 — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 16, 2017

