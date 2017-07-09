A body found on Detroit St. with gunshot wound; police searching for witnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Detroit St. on the west side of Downtown around 6:20 a.m., Sunday.

According to police, the man has not yet been identified and it is unknown if he lived in the neighborhood or why he was there. Also unclear is the amount of times he was shot.

Police are canvassing the area to find witnesses and/or surveillance that might help lead to an arrest. Anyone who knows anything is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Adult man found death on the side of the road from gun shot wound 1000 Detroit st area. JSO investigating @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/myKYleJTsT — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 9, 2017

