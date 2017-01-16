WTLV
95 False Killer Whales stranded off South Florida coast

Press release , WTLV 1:06 PM. EST January 16, 2017

NOAA Fisheries Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Network Coordinator, Blair Mase reports 95 False Killer Whales are stranded off the coast of South Florida. 

According to the NOAA, False killer whales are large members of the dolphin family.  

Multiple agencies are responding including:

  • Chicago Zoological Society
  • Dolphins Plus Oceanside Marine Mammal Responders
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
  • Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute
  • Marine Animal Rescue Society
  • Mote Marine Laboratory
  • National Park Service
  • NOAA Fisheries
  • Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
  • University of Florida
  • U.S.Coast Guard
  • US Geological Survey

More information will be provided at the press conference on Monday. 

