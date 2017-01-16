95 False Killer Whales stranded off South Florida coast

Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

NOAA Fisheries Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Network Coordinator, Blair Mase reports 95 False Killer Whales are stranded off the coast of South Florida.

According to the NOAA, False killer whales are large members of the dolphin family.

Multiple agencies are responding including:

Chicago Zoological Society

Dolphins Plus Oceanside Marine Mammal Responders

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute

Marine Animal Rescue Society

Mote Marine Laboratory

National Park Service

NOAA Fisheries

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

University of Florida

U.S.Coast Guard

US Geological Survey

More information will be provided at the press conference on Monday.

(© 2017 WTLV)