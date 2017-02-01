$90 million project would redevelop historic buildings with hotel, apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Plans are once again in the works to redevelop two historic Downtown buildings.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Investment Authority approved a project that'll give close to $90 million for both the renovation of the Barnett Bank and Laura Street Trio buildings. Redevelopment would add a hotel, apartments and office space, along with several hundreds of additional parking spaces.

While Meghan Twietmeyer enjoys looking over at the neighboring Laura Street Trio from her workspace inside the Barnett Building, she can't help but think how these buildings could be much more.

"They're not up to their full potential at the moment, but I think with people putting in money and time, they'll be able to see the full potential of what the buildings could be," said Twietmeyer.

Putting money into both the Laura Street and Barnett Bank buildings is exactly what the Downtown Investment Authority approved at their Wednesday morning meeting. Jacksonville's downtown revitalization group approved close to $10 million to be paid by taxpayers out of the close to $90 million

The SouthEast Group and Mulasky Group will be creating more 320,000 sq.-ft. Their plans at Barnett include more than 50,000 square feet of office space and 100 apartments.

For the Trio: a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, restaurant and rooftop bar.

A 550-space parking garage is also in the plan. The city would sublease around half those spots for $300,000 annually.

The other spaces would go towards uses like short-term and event parking.

"The buildings are important to us and they bring an element of residential to us downtown. They bring new office space to us, and they bring commercial retail to us," said Aundra Wallace, CEO for Downtown Investment Authority.

Megan Twietmeyer is hopeful the project will bring more people downtown.

"I think it's good, bad for traffic but good for everybody," said Twietmeyer.

This isn't a done deal quite yet. There are a few more steps before city council could approve this in April.

