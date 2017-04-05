8 families displaced after fire rips through apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to JFRD eight families have been displaced after a fire tears through an apartment complex in Jacksonville.

Officials say the 2-alarm fire at Caroline square apt on Ft Caroline road could have started from a lightning strike during Thursday morning's storm.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

2 alarm fire at Caroline Square apt after a possible lightning strike nearly 50 FF here at peak @FCN2go @jaff122 @IAFFTreg pic.twitter.com/d1loKepdJb — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) April 6, 2017

