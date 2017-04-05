WTLV
8 families displaced after fire rips through apartment complex

First Coast News , WTLV 6:22 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to JFRD eight families have been displaced after a fire tears through an apartment complex in Jacksonville. 

Officials say the 2-alarm fire at Caroline square apt on Ft Caroline road could have started from a lightning strike during Thursday morning's storm. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

