79-year-old man dies from Westside fire

A 79-year-old man has died Wednesday following Tuesday's early morning fire at a Westside home, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters were called about 7:20 a.m. to the single-story home in the 2200 block of Bills Drive, and flames were visible as soon as they arrived, department spokesman Tom Francis said. Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes, then found an unconscious victim.

“Firefighters found him inside the home and dragged him outside, and rescue transported him,” Francis said.

Authorities say the victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the fire. They haven't identified him.

The blaze may have begun in the kitchen, but the state fire marshal is conducting a full investigation into it, Francis said.

The Red Cross is helping three other residents displaced by the fire, which also killed a dog, Francis said.

