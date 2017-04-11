5,1000-acre wildfire burning near State Road 2

Florida Highway Patrol Logo

The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring a 5,100-acre Wildfire in the area of SR 2 and CR 127 (Eddy Grade Rd) in Sanderson, FL which may affect roadways in Nassau County.

FHP says SR 2 is currently closed down and is expected to remain closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas. Visibility may

deteriorate quickly due to smoke/fog type conditions, especially during the night time and early

morning hours.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

