50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on A1A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at 11:25 a.m. a truck driver attempted to make a U-turn which resulted in a tank being ruptured and spilling 50 gallons of diesel fuels onto A1A at Wonderwood Dr.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and the Navy Fire Departments were on scene as well at the City of Jacksonville and State Environmental Authorities to assess the damage. The driver of the trailer was cited for the accident.

