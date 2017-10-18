46% of voters think the media concocts fake Trump stories, poll says

This might make President Trump feel vindicated.

A new poll by Politico and Morning Consult shows that 46% of voters believe that major news organizations fabricate stories about the president and his administration.

The poll, published Wednesday, also found that 37% of voters think the media doesn't fabricate stories about the president. Another 17% were undecided.

Morning Consult conducted the poll between October 12-16 and surveyed 1,991 registered voters.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans, 76%, believe the media makes up news about Trump, according to the poll. For Democrats, 65% "think they do not."

Of the voters who strongly approved of the president's job performance, 85% believed the media makes up fake news about Trump.

And yet the poll found that only 28% of voters believe the government should yank the broadcasting license of news organizations, with the majority — 51% — saying it should not be able to do so.

Trump, who has fought the media since assuming the presidency, seemed to challenge the freedom of the press last week. Before he called the press "disgusting," Trump mused on Twitter that NBC and other news outlets should have their licenses challenged.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Trump seemed amused about the poll's findings, saying: "It is actually much worse than this!"

