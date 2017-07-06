WTLV
4 young children, adult found dead, 5th child injured after reported stabbing near Atlanta

Associated Press and 11Alive , WTLV 8:25 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.

Gwinnett County police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.

Authorities have detained a woman police describe as the mother.  No charges have been announced.

Police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville. Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn't immediately known.

The children's ages weren't immediately available.
 

 

