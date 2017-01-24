Boy, 4, shot in Tampa, mother's boyfriend arrested

Akia Thomas, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

A 4-year-old child is expected to survive after being shot in Tampa Tuesday morning. And the boyfriend of the child's mother is now facing charges.

The shooting happened around 8:30am in the 12000 block of Tinsley Circle at the Key Vista apartment complex in Tampa.

At this point, we don’t know what led to the child being shot, but we’re told the gunshot wound was to his chest.

His mother wasn’t home at the time. Police say she was taking the victim’s 1-year-old sibling to daycare. The child’s other sibling was at school. The 4-year-old was home with the mother’s boyfriend, identified Akia Thomas, who is a convicted felon. He’s being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and is said to be stable.

The latest gun victim comes days after a Polk 4-year-old, Avion Cymani Weaver, died from an accidental shooting over the weekend.

