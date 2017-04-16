4 killed near Gainesville in plane crash

PHOTO: Williston Police Department

A plane crashed at the Williston Airport, which is just 25 miles southwest of Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

When police officers, Williston Fire Rescue, and Levy County EMS arrived on scene they discovered the crash on the north side of the taxiway. The responders checked the wreckage and determined that all four passengers of the plane had died.

The plane is a 1948 Cessna 170 “tail dragger” and is registered in Texas.

The names of those who died have not been released. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.

