34th Annual Boat Parade (Photo: Joe DeSalvo/Florida Times-Union)

If you were anywhere near downtown you couldn't have missed the massive display of fireworks at the conclusion of the 32nd Annual Community First Light Boat Parade on the St. Johns River.

Colorful boats paraded up and down the St. Johns as spectators lining both sides of the river watched. All types of boats - from canoes and kayaks to sailboats and houseboats put on a show for watchers.

The Holiday Fireworks Spectacular - which saw two separate barges shooting off mortar fireworks - went on for at least 10 minutes and put on quite the show.

There were also prizes given out to winners as follows:

- Grand winner:

Boat Number 3: Vagabond, Captain Bill Morgan, "Santa wishes everyone a Merry Christmas - Ho! Ho! Ho!"

- Private individual under 30 feet:

First place for Boat Number 27, Charlee Too, Captain Kevin Godwin, "Happy New Year, Feliz Navidad"

Second place for Boat Number 77, Champagne Jam, Captain Ed Champagne, "Happy holidays to everyone in Jacksonville"

- Private individual over 30 feet:

First place for Boat Number 32, Secret Egret, Captain Ashley Laney, "A long time ago, on a river far, far away"

Second place for Boat Number 5, Big Deal, Captain Will Inman, "This Grinch isn't stealing Christmas because we're making Christmas Great Again"

- Sailboat

First place for Boat Number 39, Now and Zen, Captain Leslie Jones, "Peace on Earth and Love to All"

- Commercial/corporate/organized club:

First place for Boat Number 62, Branch Office, Captain Kloe Thompson, "Freedom Boat Club wants everyone to make memories for a lifetime"

Second place for Boat Number 1, Bounty, Captain Shane Cawley, "Representing Community First Credit Union, the title sponsor of tonight's event"