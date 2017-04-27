32 gunshot detecting sensors to be placed in Northside neighborhoods

In hopes to reduce crime, 32 shot spotters will be placed on the city's Northside. Photo: FCN file video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to reduce crime, 32 gunshot detecting sensors will soon be placed in Northside neighborhoods.

"Recently there was a shooting, they shot up a house and a car right down the street,” said Linda Williams, who has lived on 10th street all of her life.

She said her street is quiet, but a block away there’s a lot of crime. That could change with shot spotter.

The shot spotter is new technology that places sensors in crime areas. It only detects gunshots: When one is heard it automatically notifies police of the location.

"We are already in the process of having agreements signed for where the sensors will be placed,” said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

First Coast News has obtained documents showing where the potential locations for shot spotter will be. They are mainly on the Northside.

32 sensors would be deployed from 10th to 31st Streets.

"I think it would be an awesome thing, I think it would improve the response time,” Williams said.

There has been 13 shootings in one month in the areas where the sensors will be placed.

Sheriff Mike Williams said most of the money has already been approved by city council.

Linda Williams thinks the program can reduce crime.

"I think its awesome because sometimes there are individuals who don't like to call and report anything, so to have someone respond automatically, I think its great," she said.

