3-year-old found in street, mother charged with child neglect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A mother was arrested Monday on a charge of child neglect after her 3-year-old son was found wondering in the middle of a busy intersection on the Westside nearly two blocks from his home.

The victim was initially spotted pushing a stroller down Lenox Avenue by witnesses at a nearby auto repair shop at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

The young victim was carried out of the road by a complainant, who had called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to report the incident. The child told the complainant that his mother was at home sleeping, according to the arrest report.

The victim was unable to tell JSO officers his home address or his mother's name. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation and an investigator was dispatched to the scene.

After a 40-minute canvass of the surrounding neighborhood, Officer Moody was able to located the child's home at 712 Woodruff Ave. Toys laying in a front yard and an open fence led Moody to the residence, according to the report.

Bailey Stoneback, 22, was determined to be the child's mother after acknowledging a description of the victim. Stoneback was unable to locate her son after calling out for him. It was noted by Moody that Stoneback seemed "very lethargic" and was answering questions using slightly slurred speech.

JSO Officers Futch and Anderson were notified of the situation and proceeded to the location off of Woodruff Ave. to apprehend the suspect. DCF later released the child to his grandfather.

Stoneback, according to the arrest report, did not appear worried about her missing child and was unaware of the seriousness of the incident.

The suspect is currently in custody, awaiting trial on a $50,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for July 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.

