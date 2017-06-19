3-year-old dies during trip to dentist

A 3-year-old girl is dead after an apparent reaction to anesthesia during a dental visit.

Daleyza Hernandez Avila, 3, was getting crowns, having work done on her molars and a tooth pulled at Children's Dental Surgery Center in Stockton, California.

Her mother said Daleyza was sedated during the procedure.

"When the ambulance got here, nobody knew why the ambulance was here until the nurse came out later and it was for her," Araceli Avila said through an interpreter. "All they told me was just that her heart stopped. And that's all they told me, but that she was stable. But they didn't let me see her. I told them I wanted to see her. And they took me inside. They already had her on a stretcher and the nurse stopped me and told me that she was fine and she was waking up."

Daleyza was then taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

