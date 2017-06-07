3 Duval County teachers have been suspended without pay

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Can you get a real deal on Southwest fare sale?
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Tornado confirmed on First Coast
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
Verify: Is Daily's hurting business at the Florida Theater?
-
Woman shot following domestic dispute
-
Jacksonville dock builder jailed
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
More Stories
-
'Project Purple' a possible go for $400 million…Jun. 7, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
-
Single dad struggles to pay for insulin for 3 sonsJun. 7, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Russians sent phishing e-mail to Clay County…Jun. 7, 2017, 6:31 p.m.