Troopers are searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 25-year-old, Jazmin Rodriguez, on I-95 on Saturday morning in Jacksonville.
The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. FHP said Rodriguez pulled into the emergency lane to check on one of her tires when another vehicle swerved into the emergency lane.
Family members told us that she has a 7-year-old son who is turning eight in February.
FHP said there is evidence that the hit-and-run vehicle is a silver 2009-2011 Honda Pilot SUV.
Anyone with information concerning this crash or the hit and run vehicle is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904695-4115 (Corporal J. Tolman 904-693-5071) or crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
