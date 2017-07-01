25 adults, juveniles injured in mass shootout at downtown Little Rock club

(Photo: Chris Ross, THV11)

LITTLE ROCK, AR - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said 25 people were shot early Saturday at a downtown nightclub and three others had injuries unrelated to gun shot wounds. Some included in the 25 are said to be juveniles.

According to police, an exchange of gunfire happened around 2:30 a.m. during a concert featuring rapper Finese2Tymes at Power Ultra Lounge located on 6th Street. One of the 25 shot was listed in critical condition, but by 7 a.m., police announced they were now stable.



See below -- The club's Facebook post promoting the concert.

Tonight is about to be IGNUT @ POWER! PULL UP! WE GOIN STR8 IN! #mypowerlr #powerultralounge #littlerocknightlife... Posted by Power Ultra Lounge on Friday, June 30, 2017

Three others are said to have been injured while trying to get out of the club. The injured have been taken to area hospitals.

Power Ultra Lounge (Photo: Chris Ross, THV11)





There are multiple suspects, but none are in custody yet. Little Rock police said this is not an active shooter or terror attack situation; they believe it was a dispute between two groups inside the club.

