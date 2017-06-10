21-year-old from Ponte Vedra Beach dies in single-vehicle crash

Florida Highway Patrol Logo

21-year-old Kellon Wilson died on Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 279, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wilson was driving a 2004 Honda CRV when for reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the north side of I-10 onto the grass shoulder where it struck two trees. Corporal Michael McFarland said a post-crash fire consumed the vehicle and driver.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

