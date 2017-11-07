2017 forecast to be one of the top three hottest years with record-breaking extreme weather events

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A new report from the World Meteorological Organization suggests 2017 is set to be one of the top three hottest years on record. According to the WMO’s State of the Climate, the average global temperature from January to September 2017 was approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-Industrial era.

2016 is likely to remain the warmest year on record thanks to the powerful El Nino, with 2017 and 2015 a close second and/or third. This would make the past five years the warmest five year period on record.

Not only is this year’s warmth making headlines, but also the number of high-impact, record-breaking weather events, such as hurricanes, floods, heatwaves, and droughts.

WMO’s report lists some of these extreme events worldwide. For example, the major destruction in the Caribbean associated with successive hurricanes. 2017 also brought destructive wildfires, heavy rains, deadly mudslides, extreme heatwaves, and major bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef.

The heat and extreme weather events are impacting global populations as well. The WMO states that these recent record warm years and disasters have taken a toll on agriculture and food security, health, displacement, and adverse economic impacts.

