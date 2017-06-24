2 people shot in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been shot in Durkeeville, west of UF Health Jacksonville Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened near 1900 W. Durkee Dr. in front of a house that was having a get together with small children. Neighbors told police they heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

W Durkee Drive shooting - Neighbors say 20-30 shots were fired. Rifle and handgun shell casings located at the scene. pic.twitter.com/TxzmRqHkQG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 24, 2017

Both individuals were inside of a vehicle when they were shot multiple times. They are now suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have said, fortunately, no children were hurt.

Rifle and handgun shell casings were located at the scene. Right now, nobody is talking, according to JSO, and there are no known suspects.

Authorities have asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

