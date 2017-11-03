2 injured in shooting in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting in the 1300 block of 6th Street in Durkeeville Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 8:53 p.m. and found two adult men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to a local hospital and received treatment.

There were no suspects or arrests made.

JSO asks if anyone knows any information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

