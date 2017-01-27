2 arrested for beating up man wearing swastika armband around UF, police say

Protesters swarm around a man wearing a Swastika armband at the University of Florida Thursday afternoon. (Photo: WUFT)

After beating up a man wearing a swastika armband around the University of Florida's campus, stealing his jacket and setting fire to it in a barbeque grill, both men reportedly responsible were arrested, police say.

Alex Flinchum, 26, and Daniel Schexnaydre, 29, were spotted after beating up Michael Dewitz fleeing in a red pickup truck down N.W. 13th Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department caught up to the pair on S.W. Archer Road and spoke to them about beating up Dewitz and burning his jacket in a barbecue grill.

Someone took a photo of the pair's truck's tag and sent it in to authorities, a report from police says.

Officers say Dewitz suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Students surrounded Dewitz earlier in the day near Turlington, protesting him while holding signs with a cancel sign around a swastika reading "Never Again."

