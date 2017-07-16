19-year-old arrested for stealing a car and crashing it into a home, killing a woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Dayshon Brown, 19, for stealing a vehicle and leaving the scene of a traffic accident that involved a death.

On February 7, a car drove through a home in the 1700 block of West 31 Street. A 66-year-old woman, Sarah Joshua, who was sitting in her chair at the time, was hit and killed by the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot from the scene.

The vehicle that had crashed into the home was a reported stolen vehicle.

According to police, evidence located at the scene and the efforts of Traffic Homicide Detectives led to a suspect.

Brown was arrested on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of the crash.

© 2017 WTLV-TV