18-year-old shot in the leg near Downtown McDonald's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old man said he was shot in the leg while leaving the McDonald's on Davis St. in Downtown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the McDonald's at 11:35 p.m. Saturday night due to calls of suspicious people coming in and exiting the restaurant multiple times; one was reported to be armed with a gun.

Shortly after the people in question finally left the restaurant, gunshots were heard. Police canvassed the area, but did not locate any of the people who were described in the McDonald's incident.

About ten minutes after the incident, at 11:45 p.m., the 18-year-old gunshot victim checked himself in to St. Vincent's Riverside hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was shot while he was leaving the McDonald's but could not provide any suspect information.

The police returned to the McDonald's once more to canvass the area and were able to locate the scene of the shooting, but not the suspect(s). Police are still investigating.

