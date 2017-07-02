18-year-old shot in drive-by in Moncrief

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While police responded to 43 street and Dodge Road, an 18-year-old man who had been shot checked himself in to UF Health.

Police responded to the shooting scene at around 1:35 p.m. and according to a release, the victim had been shot by a car driving by.

There is no suspect information at this time but police are searching for a silver/grey car in connection with the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time but police are searching for a silver/grey car in connection with the shooting.

