17-year-old shot in leg overnight, police investigating

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 17-year-old boy was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and transported to UF Health overnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Burke St. at around 2:36 a.m. in response to calls of someone shot.

When police arrived on scene, they were instructed to contact the victim nearby on Willow Branch Ave. He had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to UF Health. He said that he was walking near the 2900 block of Burke St. when an unknown suspect shot at him.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact JSO at 604-630-0500 or stay anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477

