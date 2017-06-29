16-year-old missing from Lake City

16-year-old Rachael Christie has been reported missing Thursday, June 29 in Lake City. Photo: Lake City Police.

Lake City Police is asking for your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Rachael Christie was reported missing Thursday around 9 p.m. She was last seen in the area of 429 SE Castilo Terrace wearing blue shorts, black t-shirt and gold sandals.

She's described as white, 5-foot-4, 150 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen traveling toward the eastern limits of Lake City to an unknown destination.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call Lake City Police at 386-752-4344.

