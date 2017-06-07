14-year-old driver seriously injured in single vehicle crash

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old driver was seriously injured in a car crash on CR-349 north of Suwannee in Dixie County early Wednesday morning.
FHP reports the teen was driving a 2016 Kia traveling north on CR-349 when she left the road onto the east shoulder. FHP reports the car overturned after it struck two trees.
The teen was transported to Shands UF with serious injuries.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs