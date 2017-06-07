WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

14-year-old driver seriously injured in single vehicle crash

First Coast News , WTLV 7:47 AM. EDT June 07, 2017

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old driver was seriously injured in a car crash on CR-349 north of Suwannee in Dixie County early Wednesday morning. 

FHP reports the teen was driving a 2016 Kia traveling north on CR-349 when she left the road onto the east shoulder. FHP reports the car overturned after it struck two trees. 

The teen was transported to Shands UF with serious injuries. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories