14-year-old dead after shooting Westside

TRENDING VIDEOS
Irma damage in Riverside
Flooding at St. Vincent's hospital
Brunswick heavily damaged by Irma
Live shot of flooding in St. Augustine
A man describes the damages to his home
Riverside residents rescued with boats
Storm damage in St. Johns County
Brian and Alyssa with an AM Gas Update Part 1
Gas stations reopen on the First Coast
Dunes prevented major flooding
More Stories
Reopening dates for schools on the First CoastSep 12, 2017, 9:04 p.m.
Browns Creek Bridge out; Access to Amelia Island…Sep 12, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
JSO: Boy, 14, dead following shooting on the WestsideSep 12, 2017, 9:20 p.m.