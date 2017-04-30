12-year-old girl shot in head at sleepover, transported to hospital

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported to a residence in the 100 block of Willow Branch Avenue because a 12-year-old girl had been shot.

According to police, she was shot in the head at a sleep over and was transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe she did not live at the home and the aggravated battery team is investigating. The shooting occurred inside of the home and her mother has since been notified.

The homeowner stated that this was all an accident and that the 12-year-old girl was one of about eight children that were over for her daughter's birthday. The victim was sleeping on the couch when she was grazed by a bullet, which went through the couch and living room wall.

The gun was shot by an 11-year-old boy and he is under a 72-hr mental evaluation.

Police are encouraging anyone who has any information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)

