12 middle school students hospitalized in Putnam County after signs of heat exhaustion

Twelve Putnam County middle school students are in the hospital Thursday afternoon after reports that they suffered from heat exhaustion earlier in the day.

Kirk Collier with Putnam County Schools said a field day event was taking place at George C. Miller Middle School, located at 101 S. Prospect St. in Crescent City. Collier said they showed symptoms of weakness and vomiting.

Eleven students were transported to the hospital by ambulance and one was transported by a parent.

The school called a gas company as a precaution to check out the campus. The Health Department is also investigating.

