12 emaciated dogs in Waldo taked in by Alachua Animal Care

WALDO, Fla. -- Six adult dogs and six puppies were found emaciated in a yard in Waldo on Tuesday.



The dogs are now in the care of Alachua County Care and Protective Services. The dogs have had round the clock care since being taken in.

Several of the dogs were found chained without any food or water on a very hot day. Alachua County animal control received a neighborhood complaint about the dogs.

Several puppies were in one crate, left for several days, and were covered in their own urine and feces.

Deputies are working to find evidence that will support the case of animal cruelty in order to arrest the suspects.

© 2017 WTLV-TV