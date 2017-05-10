1 injured, 1 dog dead after Middleburg home catches on fire

One person has been injured adn a dog has died after a Middleburg home caught on fire Wednesday. Photo: Clay County Fire Rescue

One person has been injured and a dog has died after a Middleburg home caught on fire Wednesday, the Clay County Fire Rescue said.

Twenty firefighters responded to the home at 2377 Broom Court Wednesday around 2:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found that the whole house was on fire. They were able to put it out at 2:44 p.m., but the house and its contents were at a total loss, crews said.

One person was injured with minor burns and a dog died from the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The State Fire Marshall said the home caught on fire from an outside debris fire that was burning within feet from it.

© 2017 WTLV-TV