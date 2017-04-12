1 dead, semi hanging off Congress Avenue at I-95 overpass in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A semi is teetering off the Congress Avenue overpass at the Interstate 95 interchange Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of multiple lanes of I-95 southbound as a precaution.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tow truck worker who fell from the overpass has died. The name of the victim has not been released or the name of the victim's employer.

FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said they will not comment on if the tow truck worker was following safety protocols when the fall occurred.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 a.m. when the semi was exiting the interstate. Wysocky said speed is a possible factor in the wreck.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there is no time frame for the tractor-trailer's removal as crews work to upright and remove it.

At this point, officials say the truck is not in danger of falling onto I-95.

This is the same area where a semi crashed on March 29, causing lane closures for hours.

A third wreck at the location involving a dangling semi occurred on Aug. 4, 2016.

95 SB BIG DELAYS AT CONGRESS Semi tractor trailer crash hanging over the wall on top of the Congress ave bridge pic.twitter.com/U5tGSqitDV — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) April 12, 2017

Crews beginning to hook up semi to flip it upright. Road expected to remain closed for a while. @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/9N1piiSstY — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) April 12, 2017

