1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near FSU

Tallahassee Police Department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- One person is dead and at least three more were injured after an early Saturday morning shooting near Florida State University's campus, according to Tallahassee Police.

TPD is investigating the shooting that occurred at about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Call Street and Stadium Drive.

Investigators believe there were several vehicles involved in the incident and it may have started near the Whataburger on Lake Bradford Road, which is about 1.2 miles away.

The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance or self-transported.



FSU Alert reported that the incident appeared to be not affiliated with the campus.

© 2017 WTLV-TV