WTLV
Close

1 dead, 2 wounded in Coral Gables shooting near mall

CBS Miami , WTSP 3:25 PM. EDT April 08, 2017

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and police have locked down the Shops at Merrick Park after a gunman opened fire inside a gym.

Two others were airlifted to the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to an initial call that two people were shot.

The surrounding areas were shut down to traffic, as well, at Le Jeune Road from Bird Road to US-1.

The shooting happened inside the Equinox Fitness Club.

SWAT units were stationed around the mall as shoppers ran to safety and recorded video.

Coral Gables Police said the scene has now been secured. Miami-Dade Police are assisting in the investigation.

CBS Miami


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories