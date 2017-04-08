1 dead, 2 wounded in Coral Gables shooting near mall

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and police have locked down the Shops at Merrick Park after a gunman opened fire inside a gym.
Two others were airlifted to the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to an initial call that two people were shot.
Scene at Merrick Park shooting. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/OEk8pjrBcI— Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) April 8, 2017
The surrounding areas were shut down to traffic, as well, at Le Jeune Road from Bird Road to US-1.
The shooting happened inside the Equinox Fitness Club.
SWAT units were stationed around the mall as shoppers ran to safety and recorded video.
Coral Gables Police said the scene has now been secured. Miami-Dade Police are assisting in the investigation.
Helicopter Landing at Coral Gables High School responding to shooter at #MerrickPark in #CoralGables @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/ZY50jqcIdX— JC Diaz-Padron (@jcdiazpadron) April 8, 2017
