1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle vs. train crash in Green Cove Springs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to view solar eclipse without glasses
-
Where to get solar eclipse glasses
-
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Beat writer Mike Kaye previews the second preseason game
-
Traffic a big a big concern in SC next Monday
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Man from Jacksonville believed to be involved in Charlottesville incident
-
USPS employees deal with no AC for 2 months
-
Local teen to audition for American Idol
-
Eclipse glasses are in short supply on the First Coast
-
Can you still find eclipse glasses on the First Coast?
More Stories
-
At least 1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving a…Aug 17, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
Man's body found floating in St. Johns River near…Aug 17, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers, Preseason Game 2 Recap:…Aug 17, 2017, 11:01 p.m.