It's been six months since a winning Fantasy 5 ticket has been drawn, yet there hasn't been a winner to claim it.

The "free Quick Pick ticket" is worth $227,000. It was sold at Publix on Ava Way in St. Augustine on Jan. 13.

The winning numbers were 3-24-27-29-31. If you have the winning ticket, you have until July 12 to claim your prize.

