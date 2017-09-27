What are the odds! 2 Jax women win big off $25 scratcher

What are the odds! Two Jacksonville women woke up big winners Wednesday after playing the $10 million World Class Cash Scratch Off game.

One woman, Lena Edwards, claimed the top prize of $10 million while another woman, Grace Jones, claimed the $1 million prize.

Both Edwards and Jones chose the one-time lump-sum payment. Edwards took home $7.48 million while Jones took home $748,000.

Edwards bought the winning ticket at Main Street Quick Stop, 1255 N. Main St. and the business received a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Jones bought her ticket at King Food Discount, 31 Seminole Rd. and the business received $2,000.

© 2017 WTLV-TV