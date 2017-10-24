Wawa plans St. Johns County store

Wawa is planning a convenience store and gas station at the corner of US 1 and St. Augustine Drive South, south of St. Augustine. It’d be the first identified site for a Wawa in St. Johns County.

According to paperwork filed with the county, the store would go on the northeast corner of the intersection where the Z-Best furniture store is now. The existing building would be torn down and replaced with a 6,119-square-foot store. The gas pumps would be on the U.S. 1 side, with entrances from both roads.

An additional turn lane would be added to U.S. 1, according to the plans.

More than a dozen sites have been identified in Duval and Clay counties as new Wawa locations, though the company hasn’t confirmed all of them. The first three stores expected to open this fall in the Jacksonville area are at 4866 Gate Pkwy., 678 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park and 6787 Wilson Blvd.

Click here to read the article on the Florida Times-Union

© 2017 WTLV-TV