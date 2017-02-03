Veterans respond to criticism of Starbucks goal to hire 10,000 refugees

SEATTLE – Veterans fired back at criticism of a Starbucks goal to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

“To those who would suggest Starbucks is not committed to hiring veterans, we are here to say: check your facts, Starbucks is already there,” the Starbucks Armed Forces Network wrote in a letter to customers Thursday.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Sunday the company’s commitment to hire 10,000 refugees, in response to President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel ban from six other Muslim majority countries.

After Schultz’s announcement, social media erupted with people claiming they would boycott the company, saying Starbucks should focus on hiring Americans, including veterans.

However, Schultz made a commitment to hiring 10,000 veterans and their spouses in five years back in 2013. Starbucks has since hired 8,800 veterans, according to the Armed Forces Network, a Starbucks veteran group with 14 chapters across the country.

The group wrote that Starbucks would reach its goal early “without question.”

“Our boss not only launched this initiative but he inspired the company to become one of the leading corporate veteran advocates and supporters,” Armed Forces Network wrote.

