UPS to hire nearly 2,000 workers in Jacksonville

A UPS delivery truck. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 2,000 jobs with UPS will be up for grabs this month. The company announced Tuesday that it's planning to hold multiple open interviews to help fill full, part-time and seasonal positions.

UPS said it expects to deliver a record-breaking 750 million packages this holiday season. The 1,906 positions available, which includes drivers and driver-helpers, will offer flexible hours.

Open interviews for its Jacksonville hub, 4420 Imeson Rd., will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 10

Monday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 17

Monday, Nov. 20

If you are interested in applying or the positions available, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV