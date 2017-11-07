UPS to hire nearly 2,000 workers in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 2,000 jobs with UPS will be up for grabs this month. The company announced Tuesday that it's planning to hold multiple open interviews to help fill full, part-time and seasonal positions.
UPS said it expects to deliver a record-breaking 750 million packages this holiday season. The 1,906 positions available, which includes drivers and driver-helpers, will offer flexible hours.
Open interviews for its Jacksonville hub, 4420 Imeson Rd., will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:
- Friday, Nov. 10
- Monday, Nov. 13
- Friday, Nov. 17
- Monday, Nov. 20
