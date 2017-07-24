UPS to hire 1,600 part-time positions in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPS is looking to fill in 1,600 new positions in Jacksonville.

The positions are part time at the Jacksonville hub that's being expanded to a new "relief hub" operations building, according to a press release. The positions will fill four different package shorting shifts.

UPS has started hiring immediately and will continue the hiring process through October. It is hoped the 1,600 positions will be filled and trained by Nov. 1, 2017.

