Unclaimed Fantasy 5 ticket worth $113,780 sold in Jacksonville expires Jan. 30

An unclaimed winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jacksonville worth $113,780 is close to expiring, the Florida Lottery said.

The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is midnight Jan. 30. The quick pick ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing matched the winning numbers 7 – 16 – 25 – 33 – 36 and was sold at Prime Time Food Store at 9339 Norfolk Blvd., according to the Lottery.

The prize must be claimed at a district Lottery office or its headquarters in Tallahassee. For more information call the Lottery’s customer service department at (850) 487-7787 or go to flalottery.com.

