Toyota recalls quarter-million Tacoma pickups over oil leaks

The Toyota Tacoma is still the best-selling midsized truck. Photo: Toyota Motors.

Toyota is recalling about a quarter-million pickup trucks to fix a defect that could cause vehicles to leak oil and potentially increase the risk of a crash.

The Japanese automaker said Thursday that it would recall 228,000 U.S. units of the 2016 and 2017 model-year Toyota Tacoma. The recall includes about 250,000 units worldwide.

The recently redesigned Tacoma, a mid-size pickup crucial to Toyota's lineup, could leak oil, possibly damaging the rear differential.

That could "result in noise and reduced propulsion" and in some cases "could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear whether Toyota had received any complaints of crashes or injuries connected to the defect. Toyota spokesman Victor Vanov declined to comment.

The company said it would check vehicles for oil leakage and replace parts if necessary. If no oil leakage is found, fasteners will be tightened to prevent damages.

Toyota said it would begin notifying customers they are affected and eligible for free repairs in mid-June.

Owners can also find information on recalls of Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles at Toyota.com/recall.

