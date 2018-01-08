The Mini Bar, with create-your-own doughnuts, to open in Jacksonville Beach

The Mini Bar is opening in Jacksonville Beach at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Photo: Facebook.

The Mini Bar is opening in Jacksonville Beach at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Guests can customize their own mini doughnuts with toppings such as marshmallows, bacon, chocolate chips and sprinkles.

There will also be 16 different doughnut flavors, including s’mores, peanut butter cup, cookies n’ crème, jelly, birthday cake and a variety of glazes such as vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter and maple. A gluten-free doughnut also will be available.

The shop also will offer coffee by Jacksonville-based Bold Bean Coffee Roasters and beer by local breweries, including Southern Swells Brewing Co. and Intuition Ale Works.

Owner Brooke Sams said The Mini Bar, at 1300 Beach Blvd., would be giving free donuts and coffee for a year for the first five people in line on opening day.

Bold Bean Coffee, Watts Juicery, Southern Swells Brewing Co., Sweet Pete’s Candy and Trader Joe’s will hand out samples and giveaways. Nemours Children’s Hospital also will be selling T-shirts to support the pediatric medical facility.

The Mini Bar will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 13 and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Normal business hours — from 7 a.m.-7 p.m Tuesday-Thursday; from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday — will begin on Jan. 16. The Mini Bar is closed on Mondays.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

© 2018 WTLV-TV