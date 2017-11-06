Shoppers line up, camp out for Jacksonville Ikea opening

Jacksonville residents are already lining up outside of IKEA, which is scheduled to open Nov. 8. Photo: The Florida Times-Union.

The crowd started showing up early Monday for the new Ikea, very early. It was 2 a.m. when the first person got in line. More than a dozen people were there by noon. And the store doesn’t open until Wednesday. But Ikea is giving prizes — a free couch to the first 46 adults in line, a free chair to the next 100.

Company officials said that if previous experience is any indication, hundreds of people, perhaps thousands will be there when the doors open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The live entertainment, including a band, is scheduled to start at 6 a.m.

The store at Gate Parkway and Interstate 295 is the chain’s 46th in the United States and fifth in Florida.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.

